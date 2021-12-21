WARMTH 4 WINTER: Local groups raise hundreds for coat drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR’s Warmth 4 Winter drive is in full swing, and the In Your Corner hotline has been filled with folks hoping to hold mini coat drives of their own, giving warmth just in time for winter.

Nestled on historic Route 66, the World Famous Hideaway Lounge has quite a reputation.

It’s world famous open mic night though took a backseat this week, to its patron’s world famous generosity.

“We’re thankful to be blessed ourselves,” noted Jack Burch, owner of Hideaway. “We’ve got a good bunch here.”

Jack’s bunch came together in less than a week, hoping to help with Warmth 4 Winter.

Our drive launched just over a month ago. The Salvation Army tells our team hundreds of coats have been raised so far.

Just a couple weekends ago, the Fairfax Neighborhood Association gathered 181 coats in a matter of hours.

As for Hideaway, the regulars raised quite an amount in a matter of days, looking to raise money for children’s coats.

“Little over a $1000 there,” said Jack. “[And] we’ve got more coming in for coats for kids.”

The coat drive will be continuing throughout the cold season. For more details, click here.