WARMTH 4 WINTER: Local groups raise hundreds for coat drive

In Your Corner

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR’s Warmth 4 Winter drive is in full swing, and the In Your Corner hotline has been filled with folks hoping to hold mini coat drives of their own, giving warmth just in time for winter.

Nestled on historic Route 66, the World Famous Hideaway Lounge has quite a reputation.

It’s world famous open mic night though took a backseat this week, to its patron’s world famous generosity.

“We’re thankful to be blessed ourselves,” noted Jack Burch, owner of Hideaway. “We’ve got a good bunch here.”

Jack’s bunch came together in less than a week, hoping to help with Warmth 4 Winter.

Our drive launched just over a month ago. The Salvation Army tells our team hundreds of coats have been raised so far.

Just a couple weekends ago, the Fairfax Neighborhood Association gathered 181 coats in a matter of hours.

As for Hideaway, the regulars raised quite an amount in a matter of days, looking to raise money for children’s coats.

“Little over a $1000 there,” said Jack. “[And] we’ve got more coming in for coats for kids.”

The coat drive will be continuing throughout the cold season. For more details, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter