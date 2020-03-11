Warmth 4 Winter receives record coat donations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Months have come and gone, and so have the coats!

When last we met Dee Watts with the Salvation Army, December was upon us and the decade was ending.

Our annual coat drive, though, was just warming up.

Two men and a truck have been delivering your coats by the box-full, bringing in a record 3,500-plus coats in the last three months.

"That's an excellent number," said Dee.

It's a tradition that's lasted now for decades. Every winter brings new stories.

Dee tells News 4 one situation that she'll look back on, is when an elderly woman and three family members needed coats.

"Sixty-nine-years-old, inherited three small children who had been living in Arizona," she said. "We were able to get the grandmother and the three children all the coats they needed. New hats, scarves and everything."

The coat drive officially ends Tuesday, but remaining coats will be available at the Salvation Army headquarters.

Keep in mind, our fan drive is right around the corner. Details coming soon.