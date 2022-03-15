OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A wedding is supposed to be one of the happiest days of your life. But newly married couples have been reaching out to News 4 in droves, claiming a local photographer left them high and dry at the altar with little to show from the big day.

Capturing the picture perfect wedding is an art, and local photographer Lindsey Nichole has quite a following.

“Her flier just kind of stuck out to me,” said Candace Crus. “[She] had some of the better prices, so I reached out to her.”

“Clicked on her page, liked her work,” added Kelsey Portillo.

“Her pictures were beautiful, her prices were reasonable,” said Callie Maddox. “So, I was like, ‘Ok, yeah let’s do it.'”

Candace, Kelsey and Callie had weddings in various times during 2021.

They each paid between $1,200 to $2,100 for Lindsey’s services, and say in early shoots the photographer was prompt and punctual with delivery.

“The engagement shoot went great,” said Kelsey. “She sent me back my pictures within like, 2 weeks. She was pretty quick about it.”

“We scheduled the engagement pictures,” said Candace. “Turnaround time was incredible. I got them back so fast.”

But as for mementos from the big day itself, all three say delivery was hit or miss.

“All I have right now is pictures of the reception,” said Kelsey, though she has since received more photos since our interview.

“She told me 6-8 weeks,” said Callie, who was married in April. “Then after the eight week mark I texted her like, ‘Why? What’s going on?”

KFOR has been looking into Lindsey Nichole for some time. Complaints surrounding the business have been pouring into the ‘In Your Corner’ tip line for several months.

Looking up info on Lindsey’s business though is though, as it isn’t listed with the state.

The business’ Google entry, which was filled with poor reviews, has disappeared.

Her former studio in Bethany was locked up tight when News 4 paid a visit, with a small claims suit taped to the front door for unpaid rent.

Erica Valadaz, another local photographer, had recently rented out the studio space for two sessions.

“[Lindsey] actually texted me two hours prior to when I supposed to meet my client here. Then told me that the landlords were changing the locks on the building,” Erica explained. “It ended up costing me twice as much because I had to book a different studio to provide for my clients.”

Lindsey promised Erica a refund, but to this day has not followed through.

“I’ve texted her, no response. I’ve sent my request for a refund,” she said. “She blocked me on Venmo.”

News 4 attempted to reach Lindsey at her home, but no luck.

Phone calls were also not returned, and neither were text or Instagram messages.

Lindsey though may be flirting with state tax fraud. In addition to digital copies, the couples we spoke with were set to receive physical prints.

Some customers also signed up for personalized flash drives.

“In my contract, I was supposed to receive a custom engraved USB with 30 prints,” said Candace. “Was supposed to come in a personalize box I believe.”

While digital copies are fine, the State Tax Commission tells News 4 physical items and photographs are “subject to sales and use tax” and failure to pay could lead to fines.

Cassandra Sweetman, Public Information and Press Liaison for the Commission, sent News 4 the following statement:

“Under the Oklahoma Administrative Code (OAC 710:65-19-260), charges associated with the sale of digital photographs and videos that are transferred electronically are not subject to sales and use tax. Photographs delivered in a tangible format along with any associated services are subject to sales and use tax. Penalty for failure to file begins at 10% of the tax due and the interest is 15% of the tax due each year.” CASSANDRA SWEETMAN, PRESS LIAISON, STATE TAX COMMISSION

While the customers News 4 spoke with have received some of their photos, they all say it’s a fraction of what they thought they were paying for.

Several more online claim to have been abandoned all together without receiving anything.

“It’s very frustrating, I have kind of just given up on trying to get anything out of her anymore,” said Callie. “I’m just hoping that no one else hires her.”

In Your Corner bottom line, reviews are your lifeline for services like these. Consumers should check as many websites as possible, including any complaints with the Better Business Bureau.