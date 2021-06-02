Westlake Ace Hardware stores kicking off fan drive to help those in need

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures begin to climb in the summer, some Oklahoma families will be struggling to stay cool.

Westlake Ace Hardware stores are gearing up to host their annual fan drive benefitting The Salvation Army.

“Summer is a wonderful season, but it also brings life-threatening heat to individuals and families struggling to pay utilities and rent due to pandemic poverty,” said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, National Commander for The Salvation Army. “Westlake Ace Hardware’s annual fan drive will keep thousands of vulnerable people cool and safe despite the heat.”

The fan drive will be held in 121 stores nationwide between June 3 and June 20.

During the fan drive, Westlake Ace customers are asked to donate by rounding up their purchase at the register. The donations will go toward buying new box fans.

Last year, Westlake and its customers donated a record-breaking $130,000 nationwide, equating to more than 9,000 fans given to the Salvation Army.

“Every year, our customers amaze us with their generous support of the fan drive. By simply rounding up their purchase they are helping their fellow citizens stay cool during the hot summer months,” said Andy Schmitt, vice president and COO of Westlake Ace Hardware. “We are very proud to sponsor the fan drive and help supply fans for The Salvation Army to give to those in need.”

Donations to the fan drive can be made at any Westlake Ace Hardware store.

If customers prefer to donate online, they may do so at westlakehardware.com/fan-drive.