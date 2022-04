XIANGSHAN COUNTY, China (Storyful/KFOR) – Fishermen in China found a beached sperm whale on April 19th and immediately contacted authorities, who brought in rescue crews. After 21 hours of digging around the whale and dousing it with water, it was finally free.

With the help of several ships, the whale was dragged back to deeper water during high tide, where it was released and swam away. Xiangshan County Media Center posted the video.