Indigenous group holds sit-in calling for removal of Land Run Monument

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Indigenous Treaties, or SPIRIT, held a sit-in calling for the removal of the Land Run Monument.

“I’m here to speak up for all my ancestors, they were forced here. They didn’t have any say of being on these lands you know,” participant Ashley Tiger said.

The group listed four demands: taking down the monument, plaques and website be updated to tell what happened to Native Americans, a monument depicting Native history be put up, and better curriculum.

“We’re still here. We’re not ancient people, we’re not all dead, we’re still here, you know, and it’s just disgusting to me to always see those reminders of these people that are glorified for murdering people and taking things that don’t belong to them,” Tiger said.

“It’s just another form of hate. Some people feel it’s just a statue, it’s showing pride, well why would you have pride in the murder of people,” participant Ebony Guesby said.

While it was a peaceful protest, another group aiming to protect the monument from vandalism was also there.

The organizer for that said he supports the peaceful protest, but doesn’t want to see damage done.

“To try and erase history is not right. Good or bad. Everybody oughta study history,” Mark Bailey, one of the people protecting the monument, said.

