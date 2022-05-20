RACINE, Wisconsin (Storyful/KFOR) – Police in Racine, Wisconsin have arrested a man after he was caught on video crossing the street to violently push down a pregnant woman, then ran away.

The woman, who is 26-weeks pregnant, is heard crying on the May 19th video, after a cut to her head, among other injuries.

After asking for the public’s help to identify the man, Rancine Police posted this update on Facebook: “Joshua Lewis is in custody. Thank you all for your help! It is much appreciated.”

So far, police have not released a motive. It is unclear whether Lewis knew the woman or if this was a random attack.