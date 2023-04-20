COLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Many Oklahomans will be cleaning up after damaging storms and tornadoes moved through the state.

On Wednesday evening, several supercells formed in central Oklahoma, creating large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes in some communities.

A large tornado that was wrapped in rain formed near the Cole and Dibble area, causing significant damage to homes and property.

At this point, officials say at least two people were killed due to the storms.

“Based on the damage reports that we’re getting back, as significant as it is, there could be more injuries or deaths that we don’t know about at this time,” said Deputy Scott Gibbons, with the McClain County Sheriff’s Office.

The tornado reformed near the Pottawatomie County line, hitting just south of the town of Pink. The tornado then turned north, causing damage in Shawnee.

Initial reports indicate that Oklahoma saw at least eight tornadoes that touched down. Now, it will be up to the National Weather Service to complete damage surveys and determine the size and extent of the damage.

Due to the damage left behind by the storms, the following schools have canceled classes:

Bethel Public Schools

Dibble Public Schools

Earlsboro Public Schools

Oklahoma Baptist University

Shawnee Public Schools.