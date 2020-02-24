Injured hiker crawls for 8 hours before rescue in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An injured hiker was rescued after he crawled for eight hours in search of cellphone service, search crews said.

The 26-year-old hiker, Joseph Oldendorph, was found near Olympic National Park by a Jefferson County search and rescue team at 4 a.m. Saturday. Oldendorph had fractured his ankle after slipping on ice while trail running near Hood Canal.

A Coast Guard team from Port Angeles, Washington, flew in on an MH-65 Dolphin chopper and was able to hoist the man from his location. He was then flown to a Seattle hospital.

The man was in stable condition, crews said.

“We like to train for high-altitude rescues because of the mountainous region we operate in,” Lieutenant Commander Sam Hill said in a release. “Because of that training, we were able to overcome numerous environmental challenges to rescue the hiker from a dangerous situation. We thank Jefferson County Search and Rescue for their help locating the hiker and assisting with the hoist.”