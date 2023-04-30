MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – An inmate walked away from a correctional facility in McAlester Sunday and officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections need help finding him.
They say 50-year-old Kevin Shelman walked away from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center around 2 p.m. Sunday.
Officials are asking that nobody approach Shelman and if he is seen to call 911.
According to the facility, Shelman was serving 15 years after being arrested for making obscene/threatening or harassing phone calls.