MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – An inmate walked away from a correctional facility in McAlester Sunday and officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections need help finding him.

They say 50-year-old Kevin Shelman walked away from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center around 2 p.m. Sunday.

Officials are asking that nobody approach Shelman and if he is seen to call 911.

A Wanted poster was released Sunday afternoon by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. {KFOR}

According to the facility, Shelman was serving 15 years after being arrested for making obscene/threatening or harassing phone calls.