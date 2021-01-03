Inmate found dead, cellmate apprehended at OK County Jail.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Detention Center says an inmate was found dead on Saturday night.

According to officials, during a routine check at approximately 7:10 p.m., Oklahoma County Detention Center staff observed a detainee within his cell with what appeared to be a weapon in his hand. Staff also found that the other detainee sharing that cell was on the floor, “partially under a mattress” and blood was seen in the cell as well.

Additional staff were called to contain the armed cellmate by using an inflammatory spray and remove the cellmate from the cell.

Officials said that the victim received medical attention at the scene, but the victim was not breathing and no heartbeat was detected.

The names of the detainees involved with the incident are not being released at this time as it it currently under investigation. The cell has been secured as a crime scene and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been notified.

