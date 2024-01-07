An inmate unlawfully walked away from the jail in Vinita Saturday night and was out for around 11 hours until he was apprehended according to corrections officials.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections posted on Facebook that 23-year-old Jett Green walked away from the Northeast Oklahoma Community Corrections Center around 9 p.m.

He is serving a two-year sentence for possession of a stolen vehicle out of Tulsa County.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday the post was updated to include that inmate Green had been apprehended.