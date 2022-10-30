OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With thousands of kids out on the streets for Halloween Monday, the Oklahoma City Police Department wants to make sure you and your children are safe while trick-or-treating.

“Releasing some Halloween safety tips this year. It’s always important when you’re out on trick or treat night, especially when it starts getting dark, make sure your kids are well lit. They can be seen well. Wear reflective vests if you have them, flashlights. Also, it’s really important to have the conversation with the kids when they’re crossing streets,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department PIO.

Dillion Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department said to stay with your kids and travel in groups.

“Make sure your kids don’t travel too far ahead from you and to stay together as close as possible… If you’re not able to assist them and they’re with somebody else, make sure that they make eye contact with the vehicles that are coming down the road. Make sure that that driver can see them and that they can see what the driver is doing. That can cause very, very big safety hazards if that’s not done,” said Quirk.

To go along with that, the American Red Cross is offering some advice a well.

They recommend walking only on the sidewalks.

The Oklahoma City Police Department wants to also remind drivers to slow down in those neighborhoods with trick-or-treaters.

“If you’re driving through neighborhoods, please slow down. It’s extremely crucial that we take it slow through these neighborhoods to avoid any possible collisions,” said Quirk.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year.

That’s why Oklahoma AAA wants to remind parents to make costumes highly visible to drivers.

The Oklahoma City Police Department also suggests checking your children’s candy before they eat it.

“Just check everything you have. If there’s anything suspicious, throw it away,” said Quirk.

We all want a good scare this Halloween but let’s make sure the scare does not involve your child’s safety.