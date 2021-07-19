Puppies thrown from bridge? Authorities investigating deadly abandonment of dogs in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Officials are investigating after a tub of puppies were found – dropped 35 feet from a bridge in Logan County.

While one didn’t make it – their siblings are on the road to recovery and a better life.

The little guys and gals are now at the Bella Foundation in Guthrie after a horrifying ordeal they should have never had to endure.

“Contact your local rescues, county shelters, anything – just please don’t – don’t do anything like this. – it’s not right,” said Jenny Elder with The Bella Foundation.

The squeaks and snuggles of the three boys and four girls carry on – showing the enduring forgiveness of man’s best friend – even after a traumatic start in life.

“Saturday I got a frantic call from a frantic gentleman,” Elder said. “He said that there were some puppies, eight puppies that were thrown off a bridge and he needed help. So I, of course, didn’t hesitate. I said yes, bring them in.”

Unfortunately, one of the puppies the Good Samaritan found didn’t survive.

It’s a bit of a miracle that the others did – with only a couple suffering minor injuries.

After all, it was a 35 foot drop from a bridge near Westminster and Triplett Roads.

She believes whoever dumped them might have been aiming for the tub to land in the river – but why?

“It’s heartbreaking,” Elder said.

Elder says it appears the pups are about five weeks old and a mix of some of the smartest breeds.

“There’s some heeler, some Collie, I kind of see German Shepard in some them,” she said.

While this story began with heartbreak – we can end it with some hope.

Since posting their story to social media – The Bella Foundation’s phones have been ringing off the hook – with folks hoping to grow their families by four paws.

“You can’t save them all but I’m just glad we were able to save these seven,” said Elder.

After vaccination, spay and neuter, it will be about four more weeks until the puppies are ready for adoption.

Whoever is found responsible for dumping the puppies could face animal cruelty charges.