OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Recently Chief Meteorologist Mike Morgan went on vacation and came back looking a bit different than he normally does! He grew a beard while being out of town, but there is more to the story.

While on an international trip his luggage was lost. That left him without his shaving kit and he decided to stop shaving until it arrived.

Well, after several days and no luggage he had the start of a beard.

Mike and his wife Marla had some fun posting his ‘new look’ on social and people have had a lot to say!

Mike’s wife, Marla, thought he had a Pierce Brosnan look while KFOR’s Joleen Chaney thinks he favors George Clooney.

What do YOU think of the new look? We want you you to vote on social!

Oh, and about the lost luggage, it finally arrived albeit a tad late.