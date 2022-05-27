TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man faces charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors say social media posts played a large role in the investigation into Tulsa-native Levi Gable, who faces four complaints, including disorderly conduct in a capitol building.

Two witnesses, including a former fraternity brother of Gable, reported him to the FBI after seeing posts on his Facebook account, according to court records.

A photo that allegedly shows Levi Gable in the U.S. Capitol Building during the insurrection.

Gable told FBI officials multiple times that he never entered the U.S. Capitol building, according to court documents. However, there are surveillance images that allegedly show him inside the building.

A mob laid siege to the U.S. Capitol Complex, in support of then-President Donald Trump, on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. They damaged property and injured Capitol police officers in an attempt to stop Vice President Mike Pence and a joint session of Congress from counting Electoral College votes to confirm then-President-elect Joe Biden as the newly elected U.S. President.