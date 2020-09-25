INTEGRIS Cancer Institute receives grant to help transport patients to treatment

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local institute that helps patients fight cancer has been awarded a grant to help transport cancer patients to and from treatment.

The American Cancer Society of Oklahoma recently presented a $14,000 transportation grant to INTEGRIS Cancer Institute to help with transportation.

“This has been a trying year for us,” said Lindsey Diel, ACS Cancer Control Strategic Partnerships Manager. “Our funding sources and events have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are grateful to still be able to provide this grant to INTEGRIS Cancer Institute. For someone fighting cancer, their primary concern should be getting better, and having a ride to treatment is just one thing they won’t have to worry about.”

“This will help us serve additional patients, maybe those who are traveling a greater distance,” said Sylvia Dillard, INTEGRIS Cancer Institute Special Programs Coordinator. “Sometimes we transport as far as El Reno, Norman, and Guthrie. And so that makes it a challenge with the resources we have. So, this ACS grant will help us expand our resources and serve more patients to get to their treatments.”

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter