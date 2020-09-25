INTEGRIS Cancer Institute receives grant to help transport patients to treatment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local institute that helps patients fight cancer has been awarded a grant to help transport cancer patients to and from treatment.

The American Cancer Society of Oklahoma recently presented a $14,000 transportation grant to INTEGRIS Cancer Institute to help with transportation.

“This has been a trying year for us,” said Lindsey Diel, ACS Cancer Control Strategic Partnerships Manager. “Our funding sources and events have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are grateful to still be able to provide this grant to INTEGRIS Cancer Institute. For someone fighting cancer, their primary concern should be getting better, and having a ride to treatment is just one thing they won’t have to worry about.”

“This will help us serve additional patients, maybe those who are traveling a greater distance,” said Sylvia Dillard, INTEGRIS Cancer Institute Special Programs Coordinator. “Sometimes we transport as far as El Reno, Norman, and Guthrie. And so that makes it a challenge with the resources we have. So, this ACS grant will help us expand our resources and serve more patients to get to their treatments.”

