INTEGRIS medical director urges Oklahomans to wear face masks to protect one-another and fight COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – INTEGRIS’ medical director is doing his part to give community members important information about COVID-19, and is urging community members to protect each other by wearing a face mask when in public.

Dr. Jeffrey Cruzan, an M.D. and the Medical Director of the INTEGRIS Medical Group, answered common coronavirus questions in a video featured on the INTEGRIS website, which you can view by clicking here.

He also delivered an urgent message calling upon Oklahomans to do what is necessary to fight the spread of COVID-19 and protect each other from the virus that has proven to be deadly for 445 Oklahomans and over 141,000 people across the country so far.

“Oklahomans are great at taking care of each other and coming to support each other. We’re not doing it right now. We really did do the right things initially. For about a two to three week time frame, more people stayed indoors,” Cruzan said. “Then as we started to open back up, I think people got the wrong message. Wasn’t the intent, but they interpreted this as ‘We’re open back up, it’s back to normal.”

Cruzan urges community members to wear a mask when they go out in public, and also practice physical and social distancing. He also says that community members need to stay home when they are sick and frequently wash their hands to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

“That is the only way we are going to beat this virus and return to the life we once knew,” an INTEGRIS news release states.

Oklahoma is experiencing a COVID-19 resurgence, with several hundred new COVID-19 cases reported each day. Oklahoma saw its highest 24-hour COVID spike this week, with the Oklahoma State Department of Health reporting 1,075 new cases on Wednesday, July 15.

The state has had 24,140 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March.

“I think our numbers are going up because we’re not doing what we’re supposed to do. We’re not wearing masks, we’re not staying away from individuals who are out in public. People are getting too close to each other, there’s too many people in smaller places, and then people are forgetting to wash their hands, not touch their eyes, nose, mouth – their face in particular,” Cruzan said. “We need to practice the Oklahoma Standard, and that’s doing what’s good for the whole, not just for yourself. And so by wearing the mask, you’re actually helping everybody else when you have the mask on.”

Cruzan concluded the video with a serious warning:

“If we don’t do what we’re supposed to do, this is going to get tremendously worse.”

