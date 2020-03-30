Interfaith Alliance to host prayer event for all Oklahomans amid COVID-19 pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As Oklahoma leaders continue to work to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, faith leaders across the state are praying for healing.

On Monday evening, representatives from various Oklahoma faith groups are holding an ‘Interfaith Alliance Interfaith Prayer Event.’

On March 26, Gov. Stitt and several local faith leaders came together for ‘Let Hope Rise: Together In Prayer for Oklahoma.’

However, the Interfaith Alliance of Oklahoma says many Christian denominations and non-Christian faiths were excluded from the event.

That’s why they decided to create their own prayer event.

“Therefore, the diverse Oklahoma interfaith community is presenting a truly interfaith event of prayer and/or reflection, brief offerings focused on the spiritual and emotional support helpful to all of us in dealing with this increasingly devastating disease crisis. Please join in helping, supporting, and respecting all of us as we deal with this disease crisis, and help set the pattern of human interaction for events which inevitably lie ahead of us,” a news release from the organization read.

The prayer event will begin at 5 p.m. on March 30.

If you would like to watch, tune in to the group’s Facebook page.