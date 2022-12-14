BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s national carrier scheduled two extra flights from Buenos Aires to Qatar to take soccer fans to the World Cup final.

Both Aerolíneas Argentinas flights sold out quickly. The first one leaves from Argentina’s capital on Friday morning, and tickets for that flight were gone within a half-hour of the national team’s 3-0 victory over Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Tickets for the second flight, which leaves Friday night, went on sale early Wednesday and were sold out within a couple of hours, the airline said in a statement.

“We were able to get to the final stage of this successful operation thanks to the victories by the national team that allowed us to keep scheduling flights,” airline president Pablo Ceriani said. “Now we have to support them in this last game and we hope to bring the World Cup back home again.”

The airline sold 540 roundtrip tickets for the two flights, with each one costing around 2 million pesos (more than $11,000).

The flights are 19 hours long with a refueling stop in Rome. Aerolíneas Argentinas has provided a total of 12 flights for the World Cup.

Argentina will play the winner of the France-Morocco semifinal match on Wednesday. The World Cup final is on Sunday at Lusail Stadium.

___

