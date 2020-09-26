In leaders’ UN videos, the backgrounds tell stories, too

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — If the annual U.N. General Assembly meeting of national leaders is always a window on the world, this year the window is opening directly onto their desks, presidential palaces and homelands. Staying home because of the coronavirus pandemic, they are speaking by video. It’s adding a new layer of imagemaking to the messages and personas they seek to project. Some are using the medium to add introductory music, subtitles or photos and videos relevant to their speeches. Others are choosing settings that say something about their country or themselves.

  • In this image made from UNTV video, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at the United Nations headquarters in New York. The U.N.’s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet’s biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year. (UNTV via AP)
  • In this image made from UNTV video, Rodrigo Roa Duterte, president of the Philippines, speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at UN headquarters. The U.N.’s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet’s biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year. (UNTV via AP)
  • In this image made from UNTV video, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at UN headquarters. The U.N.’s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet’s biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year. (UNTV via AP)
  • In this image made from UNTV video, Tommy Esang Remengesau Jr., President of Palau, speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at UN headquarters in New York. The U.N.’s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet’s biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year. (UNTV via AP)
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping is seen on a video screen remotely addressing the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at U.N. headquarters. This year’s annual gathering of world leaders at U.N. headquarters will be almost entirely “virtual.” Leaders have been asked to pre-record their speeches, which will be shown in the General Assembly chamber, where each of the 193 U.N. member nations are allowed to have one diplomat present. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  • In this photo provided by the United Nations, the President of the Republic of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi’s pre-recorded message is played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at U.N. headquarters. The U.N.’s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from some of the planet’s biggest powers, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic that will likely be a dominant theme at their video gathering this year. (Rick Bajornas/UN Photo via AP)
  • In this UNTV image, Nicolás Maduro Moros, President of Venezuela, speaks in a pre-recorded video message during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at UN Headquarters. The U.N.’s first virtual meeting of world leaders started Tuesday with pre-recorded speeches from heads-of-state, kept at home by the coronavirus pandemic. (UNTV via AP)
  • In this image made from UNTV video, Pope Francis speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at UN headquarters, in New York. (UNTV via AP)
  • In this image made from UNTV video, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at U.N. headquarters in New York. (UNTV via AP)
  • In this image made from UNTV video, Kausea Natano, Prime Minister of Tuvalu speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at UN headquarters. (UNTV via AP)
  • RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT DATE – In this photo made from UNTV video, Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia, speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at UN Headquarters. (UNTV Via AP )

