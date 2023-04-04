BERKSHIRE, England (KFOR/Storyful) – A man has been convicted of murder for beating a man to death with a horseshoe when the victim asked him to turn down his music.

Video at the top of this story shows Kirkpatrick Virgo, 42, holding a horseshoe while confronting the victim, followed by Virgo’s arrest.

Virgo was just convicted and sentenced for the July 30th, 2022 murder at a train station in Berkshire, England.

British Transport Police say Thomas Parker, 24, and his brother were onboard the train with Virgo and his friends, who were playing loud music from a boombox.

While on the train, the brother asked Virgo to turn down the music, which started a verbal argument. According to witnesses, Virgo stated, “Do you want to die tonight?”

Kirkpatrick Virgo. Courtesy: British Transport Police.

After passengers descended the train, video captured the moment on the platform, where the argument continued, and Virgo is seen with the horseshoe in his right hand.

The brother and Parker turned to walk away, and with their backs turned, police say Virgo punched Parker in the back of the head with the horseshoe.

The horseshoe used in the crime. Courtesy: British Transport Police.

His brother then chased Virgo through the train station, tackled him, and alerted police.

Parker died an hour later.

Virgo was found guilty of murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He was sentenced to 21 years in prison.