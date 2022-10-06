KHARKIV OBLAST, Ukraine (KFOR/Storyful) – The National Police of Ukraine has released video of what authorities call a Russian “torture chamber,” that they say resembles Nazi-like activity during World War II.

In a de-occupied part of Kharkiv Oblast, authorities say they found a box of hundreds of gold dental crowns, a gas mask, as well as evidence that people were tortured, and where at least one was buried alive.

The gas mask had been placed on “the head of a victim who was covered with a smoldering rag and buried alive,” according to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense. The agency also tweeted, “A mini Auschwitz. How many more will be found in occupied Ukraine?”

“A mini Auschwitz” is in reference to the Nazi concentration camp where 1.1 million people were killed, and where “40 kilograms of gold and white metal from false teeth removed from the bodies of Jews murdered in gas chambers” was collected in a 16-day period in May of 1944, according to the Auschwitz Memorial.

The below-ground room was discovered in Pisky-Radkivski, near Izyum, where an investigation is underway.