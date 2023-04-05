OFF COAST OF JAPAN (KFOR/Storyful) – Guinness World Records has just certified the world’s deepest fish – an unidentified species of snailfish, found swimming more than five miles below the ocean surface.

Video at the top of this story shows several of the unknown snailfish species of the genus Pseudoliparis swimming 27,349 feet-deep within the Izu-Ogasawara trench south of Japan.

The discovery was made by scientists at the University of Western Australia, working in tandem with a team from the Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology, during a dive on August 15th, 2022, in which baited cameras were deployed to the deepest areas.

“We have spent over 15 years researching these deep snailfish. There is so much more to them than simply the depth, but the maximum depth they can survive is truly astonishing,” said Professor Alan Jamieson. “Until this expedition, no one had ever seen nor collected a single fish from this entire trench,” he added.