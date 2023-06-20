CORK CITY, Ireland (KFOR/Storyful) – What looked like a fun, new toy to a toddler ended up delaying a women’s soccer match, when the little tyke ran off with the field’s corner flag.

Video at the top of this story shows the toddler first refusing to give up the new source of entertainment.

The incident happened during an All-Island Cup game between Cork City and DLR Waves on June 17 in Ireland.

The commentators are heard laughing when they realized what was happening.

An adult was finally able to coax the child into returning the flag, allowing play to continue.

Cork City won the match 2 to 1.