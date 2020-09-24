Investigators believe log lighter to be cause of deadly house explosion

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Liquefied Petroleum Gas Administration says the cause of a house explosion that left one dead and three injured was a fireplace log lighter.

Officials say log lighters in a propane system are illegal, and the one in this case may have been placed there before the family moved into the house.

“They do not have a pilot safety shutoff so in case of an outage of flame, you’re just going to accumulate vapor, propane vapor inside of the residence, causing mass amount of volume that will lead to an explosion,” Nicholas Nadeau with the Oklahoma LP Gas Administration said.

A neighbor says the father said he plugged in a coffee pot before the explosion.

Now in the aftermath, dozens of community members are helping to clean up in the family’s time of need.

14-year-old Berklee Maguire died in the explosion. Her father is in serious condition, and her mother and brother have burn injuries.

Trey Dixon has know the family for over ten years.

“Just couldn’t believe it, absolute shock,” he said.

He describes them as a loving family that has contributed a lot to the community.

“Great Christian family, rooted in their faith, family-oriented, loved their daughter immensely, loved each other, strong family, very involved in their church, the community,” he said. “Shawn [the father]’s a counselor, a marriage counselor, and has helped thousands of people in the area for more than 20 years.”

Prayer Vigil and GoFundMe page for the Maguire family.

Recent KFOR News Headlines: