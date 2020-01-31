Investigators: Man pretended to be valet at hospital to steal car

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are searching for a man who pretended to be a valet employee with a local hospital, but ended up stealing the victim’s vehicle.

Officials with the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Police Department say a man posed as a valet employee at the hospital in order to steal a black Kia Sorento.

Investigators say the man went as far as giving the victim a valet ticket and saying he would go park the vehicle.

Instead, he took off.

He is described as an Asian man, standing approximately 5’8″ to 5’9″ tall and weighing 155 pounds with a thin build. He has long black hair that was worn in a ponytail and a thin goatee.

35.46756 -97.516428