Investigators: Suspect stole lawn equipment from Oklahoma City Public Schools

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are searching for a man who may know something about a burglary involving Oklahoma City Public Schools.

On Jan. 3, investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the Oklahoma City Public Schools Service Center, located in the 2500 block of N.E. 30th St., following a reported burglary.

Employees told police that a window was broken on the east side of one of the buildings. Once employees went inside the building, they found several pieces of lawn equipment had been stolen.

According to a police report, authorities say eight weed eaters, two blowers, and 10 chainsaws were missing.

On Friday, officials released photos of a man they would like to speak with in regards to the theft.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

35.46756 -97.516428