IRS gives Oklahomans tax relief after severe winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)— Oklahomans have a bit more time to file state and federal taxes due to the historic winter storm in February.

Following a federal emergency declaration, the federal filing deadline was extended to June 15.

Oklahoma’s Tax Commission waived penalties and interest for returns filed after the normal filing deadline in April which basically moves the state filing deadline.

If an affected taxpayer receives a late filing or late payment penalty notice from the IRS that has an original or extended filing, payment or deposit due date that falls within the postponement period, the taxpayer should call the telephone number on the notice to have the IRS abate the penalty. For information on services currently available, visit the IRS operations and services page at IRS.gov/coronavirus.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies filing and payment relief. But affected taxpayers who reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.