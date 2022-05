Isaac Likekele is turning his OSU into a tOSU. The former Oklahoma State star announced he will play next college basketball season wit Ohio State in the Big Ten.

My next chapter.. THE Ohio State University & Team 124⭕️‼️ pic.twitter.com/QcT567e4AI — B1G IC3💙🏁 (@_Issaaac) May 4, 2022 Likekele could play the next two seasons at Ohio State despite being a grad transfer. Likekele has yet to use his Covid year of eligibility.

Likekele averaged just seven points, five boards and three assists a game last year for Oklahoma State.