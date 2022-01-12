Israel Antwine Declares for the NFL Draft

Oklahoma State defensive lineman Israel Antwine is headed to the NFL. The former Millwood star announced he will leave school to declare for the 2022 draft.

Antwine just finished his senior season with the Cowboys, but did have another year of eligibility remaining.

Antwine was a force up front on the interior defensive line for the Cowboys. He notched four tackles for loss and three sacks last season.

Antwine will play in a pair of games this off-season in order to raise his draft stock while training in Florida.