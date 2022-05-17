TALLAHASSEE, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – A day out with friends ended with a man driving his Mustang straight up a power pole in Tallahassee, Florida. “Have we ever mentioned that you shouldn’t drive under the influence?” Tallahassee Police posted on Facebook.

During the May 14th aftermath, a female officer is heard asking the driver what happened. He replied, “Was out with my friends at the Rez, went up the curb, and wound up there. Yeah, it sucks.”

You can hear the crunch of the metal as a tow truck drags the car to the ground.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence.