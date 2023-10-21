OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Officials continue to investigate the source of a massive fire at Penn Station Apartments on Friday night.

Neighbors said it started as a typical night enjoying outdoors.

“I heard this loud bang,” said Lee White, a resident.

Lee White was among one of the first people scrambling to alert those inside the building that was quickly blanketed in smoke.

“I didn’t have time to think about anything else, just the lives of the people that were in here,” said White.

The explosive three-alarm fire displaced 16 families from their homes and sent two people to the hospital.

“As we arrived on scene we did get information that there were two people trapped in a second story apartment,” said District Chief Scott Douglas with the OKCFD. “We pulled them down the ladder from a second story window, it was an adult male and one adult female.”

White explained he didn’t grasp the severity of the fire until other neighbors crowded outside.

“It was scary and chaotic, I mean people everywhere,” said White.

The remains from the fire now serve as a devastating memory for White.

“I would have never thought in a matter of seconds that these apartments just went up like that,” he said.

A spokesman for American Red Cross told News 4 they’re working to help the ones displaced.

Several Red Cross disaster workers responded to Penn Station Apartments on Friday night to offer help and hope to residents displaced by a large fire. Our volunteers provide comfort during what can be the worst days of people’s lives, and our thoughts are with those who were injured. We are currently working with several residents to ensure their immediate needs are met, and we will help guide them through the recovery process. American Red Cross Oklahoma Region

White said he’s happy his neighbors are getting help.

“I hope that the neighbors that I had…that were in here, will come back,” said White.