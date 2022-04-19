VENICE, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – “Walking our pet alligator this morning,” a Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy says on video, after responding to a call on Easter Sunday in Venice, Florida.

The 10-foot reptile with a mouth full of teeth was very calm and seemingly tired while walking through a neighborhood, plopping down to relax a couple of times. “Break time!” another deputy is heard saying.

The alligator eventually made its way to a neighborhood pond.

“We’re not sure if the Easter bunny made its way to Harrington Lake in Venice this morning after coming across this bad boy,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.