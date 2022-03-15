ADELAIDE ZOO, South Australia (Storyful/KFOR) – What is a quokka? It’s an adorable wallaby native to Australia, and one new mother is showing off her little joey, peeking from her pouch at Australia’s Adelaide Zoo.

Yiray, the five-year-old mother, is happy to snack on treats while her little one looks out. The Zoo says her previous baby did not survive.

Newborn hairless, pink, and blind joeys find their way to their mother’s pouch, then stay put for around five months before they’re ready to explore.

Breeding programs exist in zoos, as native quokkas are decreasing in numbers and are vulnerable to extinction.