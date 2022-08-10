WAUSAU, Wisconsin (KFOR/Storyful) – When an apartment window was broken, the alarm went off and police in Wausau, Wisconsin were called to the scene. But this wasn’t their typical intruder call. “Turkeys can be kind of gnarly,” one officer is heard saying on video.

As they prepare to capture the turkey, that had somehow flown through a closed second story window, one officer says he wants both gloves and a net. Another responds, “It’s a turkey, not a tiger!”

Video shows the officers carefully follow the turkey and eventually capture it.

The bird was unharmed and released back into the wild.