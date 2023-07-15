NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — A shooting in Norman left two people dead Friday night. Now, neighbors are reacting after another act of violence in the community.

” Me and the neighbor were just out here talking and then it sounded like fireworks going off over there,” said Casey Suter, a resident who lives in the apartment complex.

The Norman Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 2200 block of Nashville Drive just before 6 p.m.

” There was no screaming, no nothing so it was really hard to tell,” explained Suter.

On the scene officers located one woman who was pronounced dead at the scene and one male was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

” Next thing we know, cops, EMS, fire trucks were rolling through,” explained Brandon Minyard, a resident who lives at the apartment complex.

Minyard was outside talking with Suter when the shooting unfolded and he said gunshots were the last thing he expected.

” It’s crazy. Like I said, it was out of the blue. Like I said, we don’t have a lot of heavy violence or a lot of criminal activity over here,” said Minyard.

He also said the fact that it was so close to home is a little worrisome.

” It’s a little concerning. We’ve lived here for about four years now, and it’s been it’s historically been a fairly safe place,” stated Minyard.

Caution tape still lingered around the tragic scene, now this tight-knit apartment complex is left trying to make sense of it all.

” Really sad for the people, honestly, Like, because that that was very unexpected,” expressed Suter.

” Feel sorry for them because, like, they’re not a bad set of neighbors,” expressed Minyard.