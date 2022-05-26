SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Storyful/KFOR) – Storm drains are like magnets to baby ducklings, who easily slip through the cracks of the metal grates when their parents lead them across. The latest rescue happened in Salt Lake City, where the Utah Department of Transportation rescued eight little ducklings from a drain along a interstate on-ramp.

Staff used a truck to lift the heavy grate along the SR-201 northbound ramp to I-15.

On the video, you can hear workers saying the mama and daddy ducks were nearby, as the babies were released.

“They’re so cute!” said one worker. “Now, stay out of the drain box!” another said.