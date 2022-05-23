METAIRIE, Louisiana (Storyful/KFOR) – A 14-year-old boy in Louisiana just received his second heart transplant. This heart belonged to a 25-year-old man who died in a car accident – and his mother got to listen to her late son’s heart continue to beat in the boy’s chest.

Jean Paul Marceaux contracted a virus as an infant, which led to cardiomyopathy. His first heart transplant, at age two, began to fail about ten years later. Then, in September of 2020, Nicholas Clark was killed in the car accident, and his heart would replace Jean Paul’s.

Nicholas’ mother, Maria Peters Clark, is seen on video meeting Jean Paul for the first time in mid-May, hugging him, then placing a stethoscope to his chest. “Oh, my gosh, it’s so strong,” she says of the heartbeat.

Maria went on to call Jean Paul “handsome,” and hugged all members of his family.

“I like to play baseball,” Jean Paul told local media. “I want to be on a baseball team. I like to ride my bike.” And now he can accomplish those goals, thanks to Nicholas’ heart.

Maria said, “I’m happy to know that this young man can live a healthy life and be vibrant and, you know, just continue on his life. And I’m just so honored to be a part of that.”