ANADARKO, Okla. (KFOR) – Caddo County Sheriff department confirms that the man accused of killing a little girl from Cyril has now been booked into the Caddo County Jail.

Ivon Adams was taken into custody in Arizona in connection to the disappearance of Athena Brownfield. Adams is facing a first degree murder charge for allegedly beating Athena to death.

His wife, Alysia Adams, was arrested last Thursday afternoon on two complaints of child neglect, days after Athena Brownfield was reported missing in the town of Cyril, in Caddo County.

Alysia Adams, photo provided by Caddo County Sheriff

Earlier this week, OSBI agents found a child’s body while searching for Athena, the remains are yet to be identified by the Medical Examiner.

Services for Athena are set to be held next Wednesday at 2:00 pm at the Stride Center in Enid.