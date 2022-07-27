Stillwater star and OSU commit Jackson Holliday officially signed his contract with the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday.

Holliday will get an $8.19 million signing bonus. Although he says he has no plans to buy anything with the money because he already has a car.

For Holliday, he had his introductory press conference at Camden Yards. It was just the second time in his life he had been to the park. The other being when his dad, Matt, played for the Cardinals and he had a chance to go catch some fly balls during batting practice.

Holliday isn’t shying away from being the first pick in the draft and his goals reflect that. Holliday said he hopes to be in the majors in two years.

"He’s always had skill, and when his skill sort of collided with his strength, that he would really take off and have a chance to play at a high level."



Matt Holliday knows that his son Jackson is ready for the next step in his baseball career. https://t.co/sf36mgoAVz pic.twitter.com/wOIrCXFGIu — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) July 27, 2022