Jake Merrick wins State Senate race to fill District 22 seat previously occupied by U.S. Rep. Bice

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Jake Merrick won the State Senate District 22 race to fill the seat previously occupied by Stephanie Bice, now a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Merrick won the District 22 race against Molly Ooten, claiming 7,415 votes (65 percent) to Ooten’s 3,915 votes (35 percent).

Although the District 22 vote results from Tuesday’s election is at 100 percent, the election results will not be official until certified by the Oklahoma County Election Board.

The District 22 seat was previously occupied by Rep. Stephanie Bice, who defeated incumbent Rep. Kendra Horn for U.S. House District 5 in November.

Bice was elected to the Oklahoma State Senate in 2014 and served for two years as Assistant Majority Floor Leader and Chair of Senate Finance Committee.

Merrick, a Republican, was endorsed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in his election campaign.