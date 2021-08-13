CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Britney Spears’ father is willing to step down as her conservator after “an orderly transition,” but maintains there is “no actual” reason to do so, according to a court filing obtained by NewsNation.

“[James Spears] intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator,” the document, filed by his attorneys Thursday, reads.

Britney Spears’ publicist said the singer did not have any comment on the filing.

The document also serves as a defense from attacks in public and private against James Spears. As Britney Spears has spoken in court and rallied public opinion behind her, fans and even family members have accused him of not having the singing icon’s best interests in mind.

“There is no doubt that the Conservatorship saved Ms. Spears from disaster,” the court document reads. “And it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests.”

Still, the filing says James Spears “does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over continuing his service as her conservator would be in her best interests.”

Britney Spears hired a new attorney, Matthew Rosengart, this summer. He filed a petition to remove James Spears as her conservator. The court has not ruled on that motion yet, and James Spears is still calling for it to be denied.

Instead, James Spears wants at least two “pending matters” to be resolved before a transition. The document does not elaborate on what those might be.

“When these matters are resolved, Mr. Spears will be in a position to step aside,” the filing says. “But there are no urgent circumstances justifying Mr. Spears’ immediate suspension. Considering the true facts and the actual circumstances that currently exist, an orderly transition based on cooperation would most certainly be in the best interests of Ms. Spears.”

The singer claims her father has abused his power as her conservator, though James Spears said he has not had day-to-day decision making power since he had surgery in 2019. Jodi Montgomery has acted as the conservator, but her role is technically temporary.

The court filing says James Spears has not “coerced” his daughter to do anything, including performing or seeking mental health treatment.

“Sometimes, that has meant telling Ms. Spears that, as an adult, she must follow through on agreements or promises she makes – whether it involves her medical care, career, or personal life,” it reads. “This is not coercion – it is the type of good advice that a conservator, or a father, must give.”

Currently, the next court date is set for Sept. 29. The court is expected to hear Rosengart’s petition to oust James Spears. That date could be moved up or back at the court’s discretion.

“Regardless of his formal title, Mr. Spears will always be Ms. Spears’ father, he will always love her unconditionally, and he will always look out for her best interests,” the court filing says.

You can read the entire document below.