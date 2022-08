Former Oklahoma State wide receiver James Washington is in his first season with the Dallas Cowboys. His debut will have to wait.

Washington injured his foot at training camp in Oxnard, California on a deep pass being defended by Trevon Diggs. He had to be carted off after not being able to put any weight on the foot.

Cowboys WR James Washington is injured, not putting weight on right leg after play. pic.twitter.com/KN7kUXi12y — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 1, 2022

ESPN reports Washington suffered a fractured foot and will undergo surgery in Dallas on Tuesday. Washington is expected to miss six to ten weeks.