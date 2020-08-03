James Washington Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Sep 17, 2016; Stillwater, OK, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver James Washington (28) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Former Oklahoma State star wide receiver James Washington has been placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list by his current squad, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That means Washington either has the coronavirus or has come in close contact with someone who does. Teams are not allowed to divulge if a player has the virus. It’s unclear if the former Cowboy has COVID-19.

After Washington gets tested and is cleared, he will be eligible to rejoin the Steelers. Pittsburgh is slated to open the season September 14th against the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.