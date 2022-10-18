OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – At no expense to Science Museum Oklahoma, a team of Japanese master gardeners will travel to Oklahoma City to spruce up the museum’s Kyoto Garden free of charge.

All expenses are being funded by the government of Kyoto, which also paid for the original creation of Kyoto Garden in 1985, when it shipped more than 60,000 pounds of rock, dirt, and garden statues. Six master gardeners from Japan created the gifted project in one month’s time.

The garden also features a 300-year-old Japanese lantern and a bridge, built to symbolize the friendship between Oklahoma and Kyoto.

Kyoto Garden at Science Museum Oklahoma. Provided by: Science Museum Oklahoma

Now, master gardeners will once again return to help grounds crews at Science Museum Oklahoma spruce up the 37-year-old garden, and the public is invited to attend the unveiling and to meet the gardeners.

On Saturday, October 29th, festivities will last from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will include authentic Japanese tea ceremonies, calligraphy demonstrations, martial arts demonstrations and performances by Japanese drummers.

The Japan America Society of Oklahoma is providing the activities, which are included in the price of admission to Science Museum Oklahoma.

“This is the culmination of years of work and correspondence with the government of Kyoto,” said Barry Fox, Gardens and Grounds Manager for Science Museum Oklahoma. “Our goal has always been to restore this space and honor the original intent. In recent years, work has been done to rehabilitate the space but a full restoration was not possible until now. We are grateful to the government of Kyoto and the Japan America Society of Oklahoma for their support as we restore this beautiful symbol of unity between Kyoto and Oklahoma.”

