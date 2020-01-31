Jason Aldean, Riley Green bring 'We Back Tour' to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A country star who is climbing the charts will soon be performing for audiences in Oklahoma City.

Riley Green recently released his full-length debut album ‘Different Round Here,’ which contains the Gold-certified No. 1 hit “There Was This Girl.”

Green was already nominated for ‘Best New Country Artist’ at the iHeartRadio Music Awards and will soon be teaming up with Jason Aldean on tour.

County music fans will have the chance to see Aldean, Green and Morgan Wallen at Chesapeake Energy Arena for the ‘We Back Tour’ on Friday, Feb. 28.

The show is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now.

35.46756 -97.516428