OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Tuesday, March 17 episode of Jeopardy! will air in full at a later time.

The 3:30 p.m. Tuesday broadcast was interrupted by an address from Gov. Kevin Stitt, who gave a statement on the coronavirus pandemic as it pertains to Oklahomans.

The episode will re-air in full at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 18.

