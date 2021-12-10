Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar speak out after son Josh’s child pornography conviction

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On the evening of their son’s conviction in his child pornography trial in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Courthouse in Fayetteville, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar issued a statement.

“This entire ordeal has been very grevious,” they said in a post on their family website.

Today, God’s grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM. In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support. As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, on duggarfamily.com

Their son, Joshua James Duggar, 33, was remanded into custody at Washington County Jail as he awaits sentencing.