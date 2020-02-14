Jim Henson family-sponsored puppet show coming to American Banjo Museum in OKC

The Pied Picker! coming to OKC’s American Banjo Museum on March 7 and March 8.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The iconic Jim Henson family is bringing an extravaganza filled with puppets and music to Oklahoma City’s American Banjo Museum.

Two performances of David Stephens’ The Pied Picker! will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8, according to a Banjo Museum news release.

“This take on the classic children’s tale, The Pied Piper, is a one-man show telling the story about a banjo player who encounters a town with an influx of puppet roaches,” the news release states.

The Pied Picker! received a 2017 Jim Henson Foundation Family Grant and features fun characters and original characters, according to the news release.

Each show lasts 45 minutes and is followed by a puppet technique demonstration by Stephens, who has been a professional puppeteer for over 20 years with is company All Hands Productions, as well as his Henson family association, the news release states.

The performances are sponsored by the Jane Henson Foundation.

“David Stephens is an extraordinary, multi-talented performer, sharing the joyful intersection of puppetry and music as celebrated in Jim Henson’s work,” Heather Henson, the daughter of Jim and Jane Henson, is quoted as saying in the news release. “My mother recognized David’s gifts early in his career, encouraging him along the way. She would be thrilled that the Jane Henson Foundation is able to support bringing David to the American Banjo Museum while Kermit the Frog is on display.”

The late Jim Henson is the beloved creator of The Muppets.

Admission to the show is free for kids 15 and under. Adults pay $4, half museum admission.

The Jim Henson Legacy Exhibit, which includes a display of Kermit The Frog, has been extended at the museum through April 2020.